State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,681 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 28.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Woodward Trading Up 0.1 %

Woodward Announces Dividend

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

