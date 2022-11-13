State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,778 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 393.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 18.3% during the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.92. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

