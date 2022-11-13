State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,845 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 6.1 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $145.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.67 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

