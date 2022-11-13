State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,020 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 108.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

