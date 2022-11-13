State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,614 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $65.28 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

