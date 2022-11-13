State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,732 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $153.93 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $186.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

