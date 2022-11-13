State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,180 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $54.63 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

