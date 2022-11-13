State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 35,847 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,847 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sunrun by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,901,000 after purchasing an additional 715,830 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sunrun by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,759,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,689,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 146,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,106,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,023.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,856. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

