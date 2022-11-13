State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,287 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after buying an additional 101,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

NYSE:ALK opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

