State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 565 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $240.16 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.