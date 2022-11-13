State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,063 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,748 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $108.46 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

