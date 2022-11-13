State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

