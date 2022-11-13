State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.64.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

