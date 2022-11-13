State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 65.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 58,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 100,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $1,121,000.

FND stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Several research firms have commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

