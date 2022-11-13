State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 139.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

