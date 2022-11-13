StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Major Shareholder Sells $889,500.00 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) major shareholder James Lim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,383,886 shares in the company, valued at $218,932,219.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

James Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StepStone Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, James Lim sold 436,000 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00.

StepStone Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.