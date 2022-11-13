Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,680,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

