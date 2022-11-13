Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,600 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $7,544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 347.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 279,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 399.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 261,398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 530,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $28.19 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $29.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.