Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

TCRT opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

