Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,753,000 after purchasing an additional 931,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.77. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on U shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

