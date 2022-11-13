Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 88,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.88.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

