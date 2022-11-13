Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

