Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,416 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 10.7 %

Digital Turbine stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $71.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Turbine Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

