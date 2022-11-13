Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFF. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International Trading Up 11.3 %

VFF opened at $2.22 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $196.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Village Farms International

VFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.