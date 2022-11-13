Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $340.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.29 and a 200-day moving average of $320.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $493.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.