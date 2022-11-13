Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,192.0% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

