Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 298,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $979,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

