Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $41,000 in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX opened at $96.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $118.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.64.

