Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.50 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

