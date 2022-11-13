Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $2,760,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NAPR opened at $35.41 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20.

