Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 66,226 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,900,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period.
Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $22.94 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.
