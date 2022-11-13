Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 569 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 141.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

