Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.