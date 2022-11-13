Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Nikola by 15.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nikola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,223.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,651,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Nikola stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.51. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

