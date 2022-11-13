Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $62.78 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

