Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 72,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DLH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DLH Stock Performance

DLH Company Profile

Shares of DLHC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.