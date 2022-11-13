Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Affirm by 20.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $159.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.72.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.