Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 15,652 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,652 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 21.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 65.8% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 647,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 109.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 70.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

THRY opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

