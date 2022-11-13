Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $176,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BUZZ opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

