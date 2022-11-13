Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 250 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Itron by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Itron by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Itron stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $72.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Stephens downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.