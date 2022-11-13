Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 435 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

