Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 613 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after buying an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after buying an additional 258,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $239.72 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.02 and a 200 day moving average of $207.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Articles

