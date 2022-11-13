Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 700 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.24. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

