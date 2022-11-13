Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $41,000 Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

PZC stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

