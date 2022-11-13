Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Up 22.5%

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 22.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 155,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 101,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of C$37.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

(Get Rating)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.