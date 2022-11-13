Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stake Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.70. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $33.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

STOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

