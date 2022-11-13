Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.81

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 139969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Stoneridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stoneridge Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $669.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

