SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $235.62 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.75.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

