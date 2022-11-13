TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.71. 153,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,141,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAL. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

About TAL Education Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

