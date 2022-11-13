Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.21 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

